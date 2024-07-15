Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 865,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 89,643 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 248,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,134,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 353,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of BLDP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.54. 1,692,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 11.66. The company has a market cap of $760.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BLDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.49.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDP

About Ballard Power Systems

(Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.