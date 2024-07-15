Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,215,300 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 835,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.4 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance

BBAJF stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

