Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,215,300 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 835,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.4 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance
BBAJF stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.
About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Positive News is Driving This Cancer Drug Maker’s Stock Higher
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.