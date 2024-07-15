Bank of America Trims Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Target Price to $12.50

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,886,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719,092. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

