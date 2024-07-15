Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in June

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDGSF opened at $54.00 on Monday. Bank of Georgia Group has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84.

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $238.92 million for the quarter.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.