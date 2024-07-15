Bank OZK (OZK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank OZK to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK opened at $42.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

