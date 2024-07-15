Banner (BANR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect Banner to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Banner had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $144.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.67 million. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Stock Up 1.1 %

Banner stock opened at $52.89 on Monday. Banner has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $55.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Banner Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BANR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Banner

Banner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.