Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 75,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,888. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a market cap of $109.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.74.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 140.63% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. Analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $134,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,142,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,647,680.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $653,225 over the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

