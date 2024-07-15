Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s current price.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.37. 161,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. OUTFRONT Media has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Institutional Trading of OUTFRONT Media

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,027,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,268,000 after purchasing an additional 170,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,020,000 after purchasing an additional 91,139 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,842,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,733,000 after purchasing an additional 419,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,067,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,869,000 after purchasing an additional 44,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,927,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,360,000 after buying an additional 371,978 shares during the period.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.