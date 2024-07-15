Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Shares Gap Down to $35.32

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.32, but opened at $34.20. Baxter International shares last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 238,592 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BAX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Baxter International Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,357,000 after purchasing an additional 498,007 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,311,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,324,000 after acquiring an additional 462,239 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 797,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 419,322 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,170,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,258,000 after acquiring an additional 373,409 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $10,951,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

