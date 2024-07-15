BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $184.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.35 and a 200-day moving average of $157.51. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $195.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.86 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 42.57%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Cuts Dividend

About BE Semiconductor Industries

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $1.9432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. BE Semiconductor Industries’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

