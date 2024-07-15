Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down to $26.88

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.88, but opened at $25.59. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 126,695 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.18.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,459,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,702,000 after buying an additional 609,998 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

