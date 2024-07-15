Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Short Interest Update

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bellway Stock Performance

BLWYF stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. Bellway has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $32.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

