Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $16.71

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $16.01. Bilibili shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 777,594 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Bilibili Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $791.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.06 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. Research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $14,849,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $6,632,000. SIH Partners LLLP boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 761.2% in the 1st quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 486,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 429,760 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $3,918,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Bilibili by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 323,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Further Reading

