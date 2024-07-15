BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Down 25.3% in June

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BGT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.18. 157,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,760. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1203 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 25,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 179,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.