BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Down 25.3% in June

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE BGT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.18. 157,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,760. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1203 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
