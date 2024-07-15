Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down to $13.97

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.97, but opened at $13.19. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 435,282 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $88,375.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,509.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,509.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $478,536.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,742,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,717,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,385 shares of company stock worth $943,038. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

