Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Trading 17.3% Higher

Shares of Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report) rose 17.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.49 ($0.02). Approximately 11,880,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 8,360,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.27 ($0.02).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.62 million, a P/E ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

