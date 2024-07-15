BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 5,428 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,600.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,463 shares of company stock worth $274,064 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE POR opened at $44.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 76.63%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

