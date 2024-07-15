BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,406,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $462,293,000 after acquiring an additional 25,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,268,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,454,000 after buying an additional 101,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,697,000 after buying an additional 59,670 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after buying an additional 152,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,159.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,116.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,380 shares of company stock worth $2,445,816 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HAE opened at $90.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.29. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $97.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.51.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

