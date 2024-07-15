BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $99.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.03. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.57.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

