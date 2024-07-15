Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Up 22.2% in June

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $68.42 on Monday. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46.
