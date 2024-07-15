Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Up 22.2% in June

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $68.42 on Monday. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

