BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of XONE stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $49.53. 4,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,679. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.