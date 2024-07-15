Brooklyn Investment Group Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 194.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,779 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,982 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.8% of Brooklyn Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock opened at $69.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

