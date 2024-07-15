Brown & Brown (BRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brown & Brown to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $93.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

