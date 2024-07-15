Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Update

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Bunge Global

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at $128,092,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Bunge Global by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,430,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,435,000 after acquiring an additional 664,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bunge Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,954,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,913,490,000 after acquiring an additional 578,065 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth $26,817,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Bunge Global by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 244,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,708,000 after acquiring an additional 186,395 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Bunge Global stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.10.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

