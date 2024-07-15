Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Short Interest Update

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Cadiz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZIP opened at $16.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.00%. This is a boost from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

Read More

