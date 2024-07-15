CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAE. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CAE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

NYSE:CAE opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. CAE has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.18 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CAE by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CAE by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,606,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,669,000 after purchasing an additional 152,778 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in CAE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 874,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 328,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CAE by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

