Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Rating Lowered to Negative at Susquehanna

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.50% from the company’s current price.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.53.

CZR opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.99. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,505,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,190,000 after buying an additional 3,289,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $102,213,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,799,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,763 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,826,000 after purchasing an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

