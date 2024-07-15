Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Gap Down to $13.11

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.11, but opened at $12.69. Canada Goose shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 99,818 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOS. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOS

Canada Goose Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $265.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,730,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.