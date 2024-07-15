Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,556,000. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,506 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,726 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.03.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $120.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.89. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.55%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

