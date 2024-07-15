Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Gap Down to $17.28

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.28, but opened at $16.28. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 210,617 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USCF Advisers LLC increased its position in Canadian Solar by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.