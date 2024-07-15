Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Short Interest Update

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the June 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Canoo Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of GOEVW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.07. 10,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,744. Canoo has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

