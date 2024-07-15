Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Short Interest Update

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the June 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Canoo Trading Up 11.8 %
Shares of GOEVW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.07. 10,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,744. Canoo has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.
About Canoo
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canoo
- Trading Halts Explained
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.