Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.35.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $138.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

