Capital One Financial Comments on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Capital One Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 12th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $19.66 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $20.37. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.80 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.61 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.85.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $204.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

