Capital One Financial Weighs in on Atlassian Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlassian in a report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy expects that the technology company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlassian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TEAM. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.35.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock opened at $181.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $152.34 and a 12-month high of $258.69.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $1,617,378.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,006,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,413,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $1,617,378.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,655 shares in the company, valued at $80,006,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,441 shares of company stock valued at $47,474,683 in the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,287,000 after acquiring an additional 221,650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Atlassian by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after buying an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,490,000 after buying an additional 249,017 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after buying an additional 1,511,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,113,000 after acquiring an additional 255,653 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

