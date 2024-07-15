CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Up 16.0% in June

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,112,400 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 4,408,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,022.5 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Performance
ACDSF stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01.
About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
