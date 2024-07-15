CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Stephens increased their price target on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, May 31st.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $15.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.78. CareDx has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $17.03.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 515,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,537,000 after acquiring an additional 180,334 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,245,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 149,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at about $13,025,000.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

