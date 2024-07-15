Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research report issued on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $18.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

