Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

CCL stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

