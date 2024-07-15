Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Short Interest Update

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 811,400 shares. Currently, 16.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RNAC shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNAC. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.68. 11,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,409. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

