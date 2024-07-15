Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.22 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.22 ($0.16). Approximately 1,238,487 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 439,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.26 ($0.18).
Cavendish Financial Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.35. The stock has a market cap of £46.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -682.50 and a beta of 1.15.
Cavendish Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Cavendish Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10,000.00%.
Cavendish Financial Company Profile
Cavendish Financial plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; and general advice on strategic options, as well as acts as a corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis.
