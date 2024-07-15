Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV) Plans GBX 0.25 Dividend

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Cavendish Financial Price Performance

Shares of Cavendish Financial stock opened at GBX 11.15 ($0.14) on Monday. Cavendish Financial has a 1-year low of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 15 ($0.19). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.89 million, a PE ratio of -605.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Cavendish Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Julian Morse sold 596,957 shares of Cavendish Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total transaction of £65,665.27 ($84,110.76). 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cavendish Financial

Cavendish Financial plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; and general advice on strategic options, as well as acts as a corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cavendish Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavendish Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.