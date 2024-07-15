CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of CECO opened at $28.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,173.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,173.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

