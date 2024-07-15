Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes $6.93 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,000. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Rinkey Investments lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 2,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 58,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 23,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 157,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $185.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down previously from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,015,755. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

