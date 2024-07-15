CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$160.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIB.A shares. CIBC lowered CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$165.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on CGI from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CGI from C$170.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CGI from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on CGI from C$164.00 to C$162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get CGI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CGI

CGI Stock Up 1.0 %

CGI Company Profile

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$144.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$139.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$145.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26. CGI has a 12-month low of C$127.73 and a 12-month high of C$160.40. The stock has a market cap of C$29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

(Get Free Report

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.