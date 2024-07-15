Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.77.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GTLS

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries stock traded up $5.15 on Monday, hitting $160.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,635. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.75. Chart Industries has a one year low of $109.48 and a one year high of $184.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.