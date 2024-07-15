Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.9% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $52,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 1.1 %

CVX traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.28. 824,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,879,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.10. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

