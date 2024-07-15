China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 49,500 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.