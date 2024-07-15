China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 49,500 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.6 %
Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57.
About China SXT Pharmaceuticals
