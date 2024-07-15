ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 12,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 18,852 shares.The stock last traded at $26.56 and had previously closed at $26.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $951.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.88.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

