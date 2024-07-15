Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $4.68

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $4.94. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 1,759,084 shares.

CIFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.05 million.

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $1,182,464.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,223,411 shares in the company, valued at $471,711,409.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,692,735 shares of company stock worth $20,486,934. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

