Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 202,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,114,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 129,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.4% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,181,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,954,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 36.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 591,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,533,000 after purchasing an additional 159,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 285.7% during the first quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 1,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,581,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,498,539. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $190.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

